Епідемія коронавірусу в Україні та світі

More fatalities recorded at Christmas than in any of the past five years

Ireland's huge surge in excess deaths has been compared to the worst death rate of the pandemic, with Covid-19 no longer the leading cause of death in official reports.According to statistics, in Ireland, 80% of the population is fully vaccinated, more than 60% of the country's inhabitants have been revaccinated, having received additional doses of vaccination against Covid-19.