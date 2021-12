Отзывы про Interactive Brokers

Додано: Чет 09 гру, 2021 11:21

IBKR знов кошмарить клієнтів

мутна кантора якась короче

Response from IBCS at 08-Dec-2021



During a routine review of your IBKR account, the IBKR Compliance Department noted deposit(s) into your account that appear to be from an individual/entity other than the account holder (i.e., a Third Party Deposit). IBKR conducts due diligence reviews on client deposits that are potentially from someone other than the account holder.



Please respond to ticket

1. What is the reason for the deposits between January 2021 and October 2021 by order of PAYONEER INC?

2. What is PAYONEER INC's connection to you?

3. Please provide documentation confirming this relationship, as we will need it to close out this compliance review.