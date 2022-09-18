Відгуки про Interactive Brokers

Our system reflects that your account is restricted due to recurring attempted login activity originating from a sanctioned jurisdiction. For restrictions to be removed from your account, you must provide us with the following by completing the tasks in Client Portal > Notification Bell icon. You should receive a communication once these tasks have been generated for your account. 1. Answers to the accompanying compliance questionnaire 2. A proof of address dated within the past 90 days for yourself and any user on the account The completed compliance questionnaire and current proof of address documentation must be uploaded to the Client Portal. Once uploaded, we will review the documents, and if appropriate, we will remove the restrictions from your account. Failure to provide timely responses or proof of address documentation dated within the past 90 days will result in continued account restriction. IBKR is fully committed to complying with all applicable sanctions laws. We appreciate your cooperation. Regards, Samantha S. IBKR Client Services