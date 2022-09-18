|
|
|
Відгуки про Interactive Brokers
|
+ Додати
тему
|
Відповісти
на тему
Ринок цінних паперів, аналітика фондового ринку, покупка і продаж акцій, котирування і дивіденди, а також акції-неліквіди. Інтернет-трейдинг на фондовій біржі і брокерські послуги.
Додано: Нед 30 жов, 2022 12:35
В зв'язку зі зміною курсу з початку року, як тепер буде виглядати оподаткування, навіть якщо щось і заробив то через переоцінку гривні все прийдеться виплатити державі?
-
adj
-
-
- Повідомлень: 96
- З нами з: 08.04.22
- Подякував: 17 раз.
- Подякували: 22 раз.
-
- Профіль
-
Додано: Вів 01 лис, 2022 17:51
Учет идет в гривне
-
St/2
-
-
- Повідомлень: 11189
- З нами з: 02.09.08
- Подякував: 674 раз.
- Подякували: 1692 раз.
-
- Профіль
-
-
1
Додано: Чет 01 гру, 2022 12:07
В мережі пишуть що ІБ почав блокувати рахунки Українців. Причина: вони логіняться з окупованих територій (території під санкціями).
Our system reflects that your account is restricted due to recurring attempted login activity originating from a sanctioned jurisdiction. For restrictions to be removed from your account, you must provide us with the following by completing the tasks in Client Portal > Notification Bell icon. You should receive a communication once these tasks have been generated for your account. 1. Answers to the accompanying compliance questionnaire 2. A proof of address dated within the past 90 days for yourself and any user on the account The completed compliance questionnaire and current proof of address documentation must be uploaded to the Client Portal. Once uploaded, we will review the documents, and if appropriate, we will remove the restrictions from your account. Failure to provide timely responses or proof of address documentation dated within the past 90 days will result in continued account restriction. IBKR is fully committed to complying with all applicable sanctions laws. We appreciate your cooperation. Regards, Samantha S. IBKR Client Services
-
adj
-
-
- Повідомлень: 96
- З нами з: 08.04.22
- Подякував: 17 раз.
- Подякували: 22 раз.
-
- Профіль
-
|
|
+ Додати
тему
|
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 0 гостей
Модератори:
Ірина_, Модератор
|
Схожі теми
|
|167
|122378
|
|
|23
|19179
|
Нед 18 вер, 2022 22:43
adj
|