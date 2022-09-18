RSS
Відгуки про Interactive Brokers
Ринок цінних паперів, аналітика фондового ринку, покупка і продаж акцій, котирування і дивіденди, а також акції-неліквіди. Інтернет-трейдинг на фондовій біржі і брокерські послуги.
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 30 жов, 2022 12:35

Re: Відгуки про Interactive Brokers

В зв'язку зі зміною курсу з початку року, як тепер буде виглядати оподаткування, навіть якщо щось і заробив то через переоцінку гривні все прийдеться виплатити державі?
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 01 лис, 2022 17:51

Учет идет в гривне
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 01 гру, 2022 12:07

Re: Відгуки про Interactive Brokers

В мережі пишуть що ІБ почав блокувати рахунки Українців. Причина: вони логіняться з окупованих територій (території під санкціями).

Our system reflects that your account is restricted due to recurring attempted login activity originating from a sanctioned jurisdiction. For restrictions to be removed from your account, you must provide us with the following by completing the tasks in Client Portal > Notification Bell icon. You should receive a communication once these tasks have been generated for your account. 1. Answers to the accompanying compliance questionnaire 2. A proof of address dated within the past 90 days for yourself and any user on the account The completed compliance questionnaire and current proof of address documentation must be uploaded to the Client Portal. Once uploaded, we will review the documents, and if appropriate, we will remove the restrictions from your account. Failure to provide timely responses or proof of address documentation dated within the past 90 days will result in continued account restriction. IBKR is fully committed to complying with all applicable sanctions laws. We appreciate your cooperation. Regards, Samantha S. IBKR Client Services
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 19 гру, 2022 21:26

Interactive Brokers підвищує ставку на неінвестовані грошові залишки від 10 тис дол. до - 3,83%.

https://t.me/dengirabotayut/346
