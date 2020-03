Відповідь Швеції на COVID-19: Школи й підприємства...

The new regulations of the Public Health Agency of Sweden go into effect on 25 March and mean that restaurants, bars and cafés throughout the entire country need to take special measures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. The new regulations must be implemented in businesses that are covered by the notice in accordance with section 11 of the Swedish National Food Agency regulations (LIVSFS 2005:20) concerning food hygiene, for example restaurants, staff restaurants, bars, cafés, school cafeterias and catering activities.