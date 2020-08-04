Payoneer має намір повернути 100% коштів клієнтів...

Додано: Сер 26 сер, 2020 23:33

Продовження епопеї - похоже Пайонір зробив висновки!----------------------------------------Following recent feedback from our customers, we wanted to update you that wePayoneer Europe Limited. Payoneer Europe is authorized as an e-money institution by the Central Bank of Ireland. It is intended that the transfer will take place on September 2, 2020.The change is seamless and free of any charge. You won’t need a new card or change anything else about how you use your existing card.This important step gives you an increased sense of security as Payoneer will now be holding all your funds, with those on the card being held in safeguarded accounts managed by Payoneer Europe.Once this change takes effect, the Terms and Conditions with Payoneer Europe will apply. The new Terms and Conditions are generally similar to your Wirecard card terms and conditions, aside for the issuer changing to Payoneer Europe and being governed by the laws of Ireland.We will inform you once this transfer happens. In the meantime, you can read more about these upcoming changes, including our complaints policy here.On the transfer date, you will be deemed to have consented to the new Terms & Conditions and instructed us to make the transfer and terminate your Wirecard card terms and conditions on your behalf, free of charge.