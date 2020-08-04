Кошти на картках міжнародної платформи Payoneer виявилися тимчасово замороженими.
Дивися повний текст Payoneer має намір повернути 100% коштів клієнтів заморожених карток.
|
|
|
Обговорення статей з фінансово-економічних та політичних тем. Новини економіки, наукові статті з економіки, ціни на золото, податковий кодекс, кредит МВФ та інші.
Для обговорення Новин, Статей та Оглядів, розміщених на FINANCE.UA
Додано: Вів 30 чер, 2020 19:38
Payoneer має намір повернути 100% коштів клієнтів...
Пропонуємо до обговорення:
Дивися повний текст Payoneer має намір повернути 100% коштів клієнтів заморожених карток.
Додано: Вів 30 чер, 2020 19:38
Да, круто что с Пионером так быстро порешалось, а вот люди уже 6ть месяцев ждут разблокировки пратежки Epayments, тоже под регулированием FCA, и там не всё так быстро и радужно. Возможно останутся без денег.
Додано: Сер 01 лип, 2020 10:16
Что порешалось?
-- обычные словесные интервенции вида "МММ все выплачивает".
Додано: Сер 26 сер, 2020 23:33
Продовження епопеї - похоже Пайонір зробив висновки!
----------------------------------------
Following recent feedback from our customers, we wanted to update you that we will soon be transferring all Payoneer Prepaid Mastercard® cards from Wirecard to our own licensed issuer, Payoneer Europe Limited. Payoneer Europe is authorized as an e-money institution by the Central Bank of Ireland. It is intended that the transfer will take place on September 2, 2020.
The change is seamless and free of any charge. You won’t need a new card or change anything else about how you use your existing card.
This important step gives you an increased sense of security as Payoneer will now be holding all your funds, with those on the card being held in safeguarded accounts managed by Payoneer Europe.
Once this change takes effect, the Terms and Conditions with Payoneer Europe will apply. The new Terms and Conditions are generally similar to your Wirecard card terms and conditions, aside for the issuer changing to Payoneer Europe and being governed by the laws of Ireland.
We will inform you once this transfer happens. In the meantime, you can read more about these upcoming changes, including our complaints policy here.
On the transfer date, you will be deemed to have consented to the new Terms & Conditions and instructed us to make the transfer and terminate your Wirecard card terms and conditions on your behalf, free of charge.
+50грн !
Бонус-код 9NLI64D
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 2 гостей
Модератори: ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор
|