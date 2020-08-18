Додано: Сер 19 сер, 2020 18:30

freeze написав: Подписка на FT вообще то платная

Shares in some of the world's top fertiliser companies have rallied after protests at potash mines in Belarus, the second-largest exporter of the key plant nutrient after Canada.This week local media reported that workers at state-owned Belaruskali had joined a national strike over the disputed election, forcing BPC, the country's potash trading company, to adjust its sales plans.Belaruskali is a key supplier to large buyers including China and India, and any drop in shipments from the company would provide international fertiliser companies with an opportunity to gain market share, said analysts.Shares in Mosaic of the US and K+S of Germany have gained nearly 5 per cent since August 13 when workers at state-owned enterprises across Belarus went on strike. Nutrien of Canada is up 2 per cent."If you have a short outage or a [production] slowdown, it can have a substantial impact on supplies in the major markets," said Humphrey Knight, senior analyst at CRU, a research firm. "Other producers will be looking to fill that gap."BPC told the Financial Times that it was "quite hard to say as for now how quickly the situation will get back to normal".Analysts said disruption to Belaruskali could prove damaging locally. Potash exports are a key source of foreign currency revenues for Belarus and "the closure of the mines will be a major blow to the economy and government", said David Riley at Argus Media."The question really is how long will this last," said Jonas Oxgaard of Bernstein in New York. "If it keeps going, they will run out of rock eventually and it will start being meaningful."Analysts added that the immediate impact on potash prices would be muted because a large part of the market was based on long-term contracts between producers and buyers, and potash was not traded on an exchange like most commodities.And while a lack of supply from Belarus, which accounts for about a fifth of exports, will provide opportunities for other players, overall demand for potash has been flat this year because of low crop prices as well as the pandemic. Reduced demand for biodiesel, made from crops such as corn and palm oil, has also been a drag on the market.CRU's Mr Knight noted that a further overhang had been created by unusually large inventories among some of the top potash buyers. "Potash [inventories] in some key downstream markets remain high and these continue to weigh on global demand and prices," he said.Belaruskali did not respond to requests for comment.