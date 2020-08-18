RSS
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 19 сер, 2020 17:06

  unicdima написав:Ліваруція усьо?

Неее, Европа озабочена и "не признает".
Правда, Бацьке на это, как всегда, глубоко пофиг.
antey1969
1

 
Повідомлень: 9754
З нами з: 30.11.11
Подякував: 1129 раз.
antey1969
 
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 19 сер, 2020 17:12

  antey1969 написав:
  unicdima написав:Ліваруція усьо?

Неее, Европа озабочена и "не признает".


Не признает - то уже итак лет 15, тут ничего нового. Санкции - туда же. Скорее всего, будет новый инструментарий типа президента Тихановской-Гуайдо в изгнании
zРадио
Повідомлень: 7165
З нами з: 02.05.18
Подякував: 1256 раз.
zРадио
 
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 19 сер, 2020 17:16

Re: Політична ситуація в Білорусі

antey1969 написав:
  unicdima написав:Ліваруція усьо?

Неее, Европа озабочена и "не признает".
Правда, Бацьке на это, как всегда, глубоко пофиг.


По моему последние несколько выборов в Беларуси не признавали ровно те же страны, что и сейчас.
Не читаю Будивельника, пустая трата времени
freeze
Повідомлень: 18108
З нами з: 02.07.14
Подякував: 4362 раз.
freeze
 
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 19 сер, 2020 17:16

  zРадио написав:
  antey1969 написав:
  unicdima написав:Ліваруція усьо?

Неее, Европа озабочена и "не признает".


Не признает - то уже итак лет 15, тут ничего нового. Санкции - туда же. Скорее всего, будет новый инструментарий типа президента Тихановской-Гуайдо в изгнании

Тихановская уже из трусов выскакивает и требует всем бастовать(судя по всему, в Прибалтике у нее появились "правильные" советники)
antey1969
1

 
Повідомлень: 9754
З нами з: 30.11.11
Подякував: 1129 раз.
antey1969
 
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 19 сер, 2020 17:33

Re: Політична ситуація в Білорусі

Забастовка работников ОАО "Беларуськалий", одного из крупнейших поставщиков калийных удобрений на мировой рынок, сыграла на руку основным его конкурентам. Стоимость их акций резко возросла, после того как сотрудники белорусского предприятия поддержали забастовку, прекратив добычу руды на всех рудниках, сообщает в среду газета Financial Times.
Стоимость ценных бумаг крупнейшего в США производителя калийных и фосфорных удобрений компании Mosaic подскочила более чем на треть, израильской Israel Chemicals (ICL) и немецкой K + S - на 18% и 14% соответственно.
Не читаю Будивельника, пустая трата времени
freeze
Повідомлень: 18108
З нами з: 02.07.14
Подякував: 4362 раз.
freeze
 
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 19 сер, 2020 18:00

2020-08-19

2020-08-19

1) Официально: ЕС не будет признавать результаты выборов в Беларуси

Евросоюз введет санкции против Беларуси

2) "С этими митингующими разберемся": Лукашенко резко высказался о протестующих
Угрозы и атаки (это тоже нас беспокоит), на рабочих заводов и фабрик, руководителей предприятий

Это сами рабочие и протестуют. Но у Саши 3% - своя реальность

В Беларуси ОМОН разогнал рабочих завода (фото, видео)
В Беларуси сегодня, 19 августа, ОМОН разогнал рабочих, которые собрались на проходной Минского тракторного завода (МТЗ)

3) В Беларуси бастует "Гродно Азот", людей пытаются заставить вернуться к работе (фото, видео)
Рабочие готовы остановить производство до тех пор, пока Лукашенко не уйдет

4) Сотрудники БТ: В Беларуси на телевидении вместо бастующих работают специалисты из России
Специалисты из России работают сейчас в Белтелерадиокомпании вместо сотрудников, которые объявили забастовку

Не повезло Луке с народом, приходится из РФ завозить

5) В Беларуси нашли мертвым директора музея, который отказался подписать протокол избиркома
Как сообщает Onliner, волонтеры нашли Константина повешенным, рядом находился его автомобиль
"Я вам ничего не должен" (с) Зеленский
""Зраду", по любому незначительному или придуманному поводу, разгоняют специально обученные люди. А "полезные идиоты" подхватывают и распространяют" (с) не мой
pesikot
Повідомлень: 5087
З нами з: 31.08.09
Подякував: 337 раз.
pesikot
 
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 19 сер, 2020 18:06

  freeze написав:Забастовка работников ОАО "Беларуськалий", одного из крупнейших поставщиков калийных удобрений на мировой рынок, сыграла на руку основным его конкурентам

Вот только ссылок на FT нет.

Простое гугление цитат даёт ссылки на tass.ru, сайт ЦарьГрад и прочие :)
"Я вам ничего не должен" (с) Зеленский
""Зраду", по любому незначительному или придуманному поводу, разгоняют специально обученные люди. А "полезные идиоты" подхватывают и распространяют" (с) не мой
pesikot
Повідомлень: 5087
З нами з: 31.08.09
Подякував: 337 раз.
pesikot
 
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 19 сер, 2020 18:23

Re: Політична ситуація в Білорусі

pesikot написав:
  freeze написав:Забастовка работников ОАО "Беларуськалий", одного из крупнейших поставщиков калийных удобрений на мировой рынок, сыграла на руку основным его конкурентам

Вот только ссылок на FT нет.

Простое гугление цитат даёт ссылки на tass.ru, сайт ЦарьГрад и прочие :)


Что вызывает сомнение цензора?
Что на самом деле не бастует Беларуськалий ?
Или что стоимость акций конкурентов выросла из за прекращения поставок в Беларуси?
Подписка на FT вообще то платная
Не читаю Будивельника, пустая трата времени
freeze
Повідомлень: 18108
З нами з: 02.07.14
Подякував: 4362 раз.
freeze
 
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 19 сер, 2020 18:30

  freeze написав:Подписка на FT вообще то платная


Непорядок! Купите политинформатору подписку, граждане пропагандисты :mrgreen:

А пока копи-паст для него:

Belarus unrest spells opportunity for rival potash producers

Shares in some of the world’s top fertiliser companies have rallied after protests at potash mines in Belarus, the second-largest exporter of the key plant nutrient after Canada.

This week local media reported that workers at state-owned Belaruskali had joined a national strike over the disputed election, forcing BPC, the country’s potash trading company, to adjust its sales plans.

Belaruskali is a key supplier to large buyers including China and India, and any drop in shipments from the company would provide international fertiliser companies with an opportunity to gain market share, said analysts.

Shares in Mosaic of the US and K+S of Germany have gained nearly 5 per cent since August 13 when workers at state-owned enterprises across Belarus went on strike. Nutrien of Canada is up 2 per cent.

“If you have a short outage or a [production] slowdown, it can have a substantial impact on supplies in the major markets,” said Humphrey Knight, senior analyst at CRU, a research firm. “Other producers will be looking to fill that gap.”

BPC told the Financial Times that it was “quite hard to say as for now how quickly the situation will get back to normal”.

Analysts said disruption to Belaruskali could prove damaging locally. Potash exports are a key source of foreign currency revenues for Belarus and “the closure of the mines will be a major blow to the economy and government”, said David Riley at Argus Media.

“The question really is how long will this last,” said Jonas Oxgaard of Bernstein in New York. “If it keeps going, they will run out of rock eventually and it will start being meaningful.”

Analysts added that the immediate impact on potash prices would be muted because a large part of the market was based on long-term contracts between producers and buyers, and potash was not traded on an exchange like most commodities.

And while a lack of supply from Belarus, which accounts for about a fifth of exports, will provide opportunities for other players, overall demand for potash has been flat this year because of low crop prices as well as the pandemic. Reduced demand for biodiesel, made from crops such as corn and palm oil, has also been a drag on the market.

CRU’s Mr Knight noted that a further overhang had been created by unusually large inventories among some of the top potash buyers. “Potash [inventories] in some key downstream markets remain high and these continue to weigh on global demand and prices,” he said.

Belaruskali did not respond to requests for comment.


https://www.ft.com/content/c0d7112f-4f6 ... b02cb3cd94
zРадио
Повідомлень: 7165
З нами з: 02.05.18
Подякував: 1256 раз.
zРадио
 
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 19 сер, 2020 18:47

План белорусского Майдана, который пытались спрятать
Но кеш гугла всё помнит :)

Украина - богатая страна!
ПУМБ "всекарта" и/или кредитка "всеможу", вайбер-бот: v.pumb.ua/bcmzpn 100грн себе и мне после первой траты от 100грн по карте
Вкладчик1234
Повідомлень: 12293
З нами з: 18.04.15
Подякував: 7089 раз.
Вкладчик1234
 
