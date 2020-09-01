RSS
Обговорення статей
В Україні хочуть запровадити
корпоративний податок в...

В Україні хочуть запровадити корпоративний податок в...
Обговорення статей з фінансово-економічних та політичних тем. Новини економіки, наукові статті з економіки, ціни на золото, податковий кодекс, кредит МВФ та інші.
Для обговорення Новин, Статей та Оглядів, розміщених на FINANCE.UA
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 06 вер, 2020 19:52

В Україні хочуть запровадити корпоративний податок в...

Пропонуємо до обговорення:
В Україні планують запровадити корпоративний податок у сфері інформаційних технологій.

Дивися повний текст В Україні хочуть запровадити корпоративний податок в IT-індустрії.
R2
Аватар користувача
Робот новин
 
Повідомлень: 90128
З нами з: 14.05.04
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 134 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 06 вер, 2020 19:53

Кто понял, о чем это конкретно? О каких дивидентах он говорит?
Angelo77
 
Повідомлень: 213
З нами з: 08.09.09
Подякував: 3 раз.
Подякували: 11 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 06 вер, 2020 20:54

Re: В Україні хочуть запровадити корпоративний податок в...

Он не говорит, он бредит.
Mind the gap.
You can't go over your budgets if you don't check!
  • Рахунок в польському банку для українського туриста cutt.ly/konto_w_Polsce
  • Переказ грошей з України за кордон та з-за кордону в Україну cutt.ly/faster_and_cheaper_than_swift
vitaliy_berdinskikh
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 1236
З нами з: 06.08.19
Подякував: 309 раз.
Подякували: 133 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 06 вер, 2020 21:34

  Angelo77 написав:Кто понял, о чем это конкретно? О каких дивидентах он говорит?

О налоге на выведенный капитал. Пока прибыль к себе "в карман" не перекладываешь - налогов нет.
Grover
 
Повідомлень: 102
З нами з: 05.04.11
Подякував: 3 раз.
Подякували: 11 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 06 вер, 2020 21:43

Re: В Україні хочуть запровадити корпоративний податок в...

Корпоративный налог это не налог на выведенный капитал, это налог на прибыль.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corporate_tax
Taxable income
....
Examples of corporate tax rates for a few English-speaking countries include:

Australia: 28.5%, however some specialized entities are taxed at lower rates.[26]
Canada: Federal 11%, or Federal 15% plus provincial 1% to 16%. Note: the rates are additive.[27]
Hong Kong: 16.5%[28]
Ireland: 12.5% on trading (business) income, and 25% on non-trading income.[29]
New Zealand: 28%
Singapore: 17% from 2010, however a partial exemption scheme may apply to new companies.[30]
United Kingdom: 20% to 21% for 2014–2015.[31]
United Kingdom: 20% for 2016
United States: Federal 15% to 35%.[32] States: 0% to 10%, deductible in computing Federal taxable income. Some cities: up to 9%, deductible in computing Federal taxable income. The Federal Alternative Minimum Tax of 20% is imposed on regular taxable income with adjustments.

Потому таки бредит, а не говорит.

Кажись только в Эстонии для бизнеса используется налог именно на выведенный доход, но опять же ссылаясь на википедию можно заявить что это не укладывается в стандартное понятие коропоративного налога:
Legal persons income tax rate is 20% in the year 2015. However, the system of corporate earnings taxation currently in force in Estonia is a unique system, which shifts the moment of corporate taxation from the moment of earning the profits to the moment of their distribution. In other words, earning profits in itself does not bring income tax liability, which arises only when earned profit is distributed to shareholders.
Mind the gap.
You can't go over your budgets if you don't check!
  • Рахунок в польському банку для українського туриста cutt.ly/konto_w_Polsce
  • Переказ грошей з України за кордон та з-за кордону в Україну cutt.ly/faster_and_cheaper_than_swift
vitaliy_berdinskikh
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 1236
З нами з: 06.08.19
Подякував: 309 раз.
Подякували: 133 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 06 вер, 2020 22:12

  Angelo77 написав:Кто понял, о чем это конкретно? О каких дивидентах он говорит?


Суть видимо в том, что тех кого не удалось загнать на работу через коррупционные прокладки, те будут платить новый налог.
Амвросий
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 2497
З нами з: 26.02.09
Подякував: 300 раз.
Подякували: 428 раз.
 
Профіль
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Амвросий і 7 гостей
Модератори: ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор

