В Україні хочуть запровадити корпоративний податок в...
Taxable income .... Examples of corporate tax rates for a few English-speaking countries include:
Australia: 28.5%, however some specialized entities are taxed at lower rates.[26] Canada: Federal 11%, or Federal 15% plus provincial 1% to 16%. Note: the rates are additive.[27] Hong Kong: 16.5%[28] Ireland: 12.5% on trading (business) income, and 25% on non-trading income.[29] New Zealand: 28% Singapore: 17% from 2010, however a partial exemption scheme may apply to new companies.[30] United Kingdom: 20% to 21% for 2014–2015.[31] United Kingdom: 20% for 2016 United States: Federal 15% to 35%.[32] States: 0% to 10%, deductible in computing Federal taxable income. Some cities: up to 9%, deductible in computing Federal taxable income. The Federal Alternative Minimum Tax of 20% is imposed on regular taxable income with adjustments.
Потому таки бредит, а не говорит.
Кажись только в Эстонии для бизнеса используется налог именно на выведенный доход, но опять же ссылаясь на википедию можно заявить что это не укладывается в стандартное понятие коропоративного налога:
Legal persons income tax rate is 20% in the year 2015. However, the system of corporate earnings taxation currently in force in Estonia is a unique system, which shifts the moment of corporate taxation from the moment of earning the profits to the moment of their distribution. In other words, earning profits in itself does not bring income tax liability, which arises only when earned profit is distributed to shareholders.
