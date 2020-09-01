В Україні хочуть запровадити корпоративний податок в...

Taxable income

Examples of corporate tax rates for a few English-speaking countries include:



Australia: 28.5%, however some specialized entities are taxed at lower rates.[26]

Canada: Federal 11%, or Federal 15% plus provincial 1% to 16%. Note: the rates are additive.[27]

Hong Kong: 16.5%[28]

Ireland: 12.5% on trading (business) income, and 25% on non-trading income.[29]

New Zealand: 28%

Singapore: 17% from 2010, however a partial exemption scheme may apply to new companies.[30]

United Kingdom: 20% to 21% for 2014–2015.[31]

United Kingdom: 20% for 2016

United States: Federal 15% to 35%.[32] States: 0% to 10%, deductible in computing Federal taxable income. Some cities: up to 9%, deductible in computing Federal taxable income. The Federal Alternative Minimum Tax of 20% is imposed on regular taxable income with adjustments.