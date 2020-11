Глобальний інтернет Маска: перші результати швидкості та...

Додано: Вів 03 лис, 2020 19:27

- 135 mbps down

- 25 mbps up

- 21 ms latency

- 46 mbps down

- 15 mbps up

- 41 ms latency

- 191.35 mbps

Bandwidth with more limited obstruction (I don't really have anywhere with a clear view, haven't tested on rooftop yet):Unfair Initial bandwidth w/ significant obstruction (bad weather, treetops, fences, houses):Max available down bandwidth