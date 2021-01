Пів мільйона киян можуть безкоштовно отримати вакцину...

Что не так? -- Джон прямо говорит -- будут поставки "мимо" гос-контрактов.At the same time, the head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), John Skerritt, has noted manufacturers will also be able to sell vaccines privately:We live in a free market economy […] There’s nothing stopping companies as long as they have the TGA approval to put that vaccine on the market in Australia.