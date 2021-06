У Кабміні розповіли, що дасть COVID-сертифікат українцям...

A filtering respirator mask is personal protective equipment that is designed to prevent the wearer from inhaling aerosols that are health hazards. On average, the protection factors of FFP respirators are 12 to 16 times greater than those of surgical masks, although the fit to the wearers face is the most important factor in their effectivity, and systematic ‘fit’ testing is vital [11]. In Europe, respirators must meet the European standard EN 149:2001 which has 3 classes of disposable particulate respirators [12]. FFP1 refers to the least filtering of the three masks with an aerosol filtration of at least 80% for 0.3 μm particles, and is mainly used as an environmental dust mask. FFP2 masks have a minimum of 94% filtration percentage whilst FFP3 masks are the most filtering mask of the FFPs. With a minimum filtration percentage of 99%, they protect against very fine particles such as asbestos.