Федоров повідомив, коли в «Дії» з'являться довідки про...

New evidence shows that even though fully vaccinated people remain at risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection, they are substantially less prone to carry SARS-CoV-2 compared with unvaccinated people. A point-prevalence survey of almost 100 000 people conducted in England in June-July 2021 during the height of that country’s spring Delta variant surge found that fully vaccinated people (n = 55 962) were two-thirds less likely to harbor SARS-CoV-2 compared with unvaccinated people (n = 15 135), with absolute rates of 0.40% vs 1.21%, respectively.5 Likewise, in a randomized trial of the mRNA-1273 vaccine (Moderna) vs placebo, vaccinated participants (n = 14 287) were two-thirds less likely to be asymptomatic carriers than unvaccinated participants (n = 14 164), with absolute rates of 1.5% vs 3.5%, respectively (estimated vaccine effectiveness against asymptomatic infection, 63.0% [95% CI, 56.6%-68.5%]).