Я этот момент уточнял в тех поддержке, мне ответили:



Thank you for contacting PayPal. My name is Sarah and I am happy to assist you today.

At this time, withdrawals can only be made in local currency of UAH.

If you would like for me to update your card currency so that you only face the currency conversion of your bank or card issuer, please tell me the last 4 numbers of the card and I will update this to UAH.

