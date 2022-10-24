RSS
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 24 жов, 2022 11:35

  novichok написав:Хтось відкривав сьогодні конвертаційний,вийшло?

Так, відкривав близько 12.00. Все вийшло.
Djus
 
Повідомлень: 152
З нами з: 09.04.09
Подякував: 29 раз.
Подякували: 25 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 24 жов, 2022 13:00

  ALLCR написав:Вы знаете где можно найти такие заявления МПС?

Спасибо.

Именно этих заявлений не нашёл. Я так понял, это говорилось в контексте того, что МПС приняли "Zero Liability Policy", согласно которых:

Visa's Zero Liability Policy* is our guarantee that you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your account or account information. You're protected if your Visa credit or debit card is lost, stolen or fraudulently used, online or offline.

https://usa.visa.com/pay-with-visa/visa-chip-technology-consumers/zero-liability-policy.html

Have peace of mind knowing that the financial institution that issued your Mastercard won't hold you responsible for “unauthorised transactions.” As a Mastercard cardholder, Zero Liability applies to your purchases made in the store, over the telephone, online, or via a mobile device and ATM transactions. As a cardholder, you will not be held responsible for unauthorised transactions if:

You have used reasonable care in protecting your card from loss or theft; and
You promptly reported loss or theft to your financial institution.

https://www.mastercard.com.au/en-au/vision/who-we-are/terms-of-use/zero-liability-terms-conditions.html

И они подразумевают, что в том числе и бесконтактные операции без ПИН, "неавтоизирированные клиентом" - тоже не "лежат" на клиенте

Коды чарджбеков:
https://chargebacks911.com/chargeback-reason-codes/mastercard/
Слева можно и на визу переключиться
User253
 
Повідомлень: 28
З нами з: 11.09.22
Подякував: 4 раз.
Подякували: 3 раз.
 
Профіль
