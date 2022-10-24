Visa's Zero Liability Policy* is our guarantee that you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your account or account information. You're protected if your Visa credit or debit card is lost, stolen or fraudulently used, online or offline.

Have peace of mind knowing that the financial institution that issued your Mastercard won't hold you responsible for “unauthorised transactions.” As a Mastercard cardholder, Zero Liability applies to your purchases made in the store, over the telephone, online, or via a mobile device and ATM transactions. As a cardholder, you will not be held responsible for unauthorised transactions if:



You have used reasonable care in protecting your card from loss or theft; and

You promptly reported loss or theft to your financial institution.