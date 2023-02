Додано: Суб 18 лют, 2023 15:49

Штати взялися за райф



---

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International told Reuters on Friday it had been asked by the United States sanctions authority to provide information about its Russia-related business .



The bank said it received the request from the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in January to " clarify the payments business and related processes maintained by the RBI in light of recent developments related to Russia and Ukraine