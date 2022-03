Додано: Чет 17 бер, 2022 08:54

vitaliian написав: если вам известны другие причины, напишите. если вам известны другие причины, напишите.

Афганистан и вообще вся Средняя Азия еще со времен царизма называли, около 200 лет было соперничество между двумя империями (Британской и россией), спустя 200 лет появились новые игроки (США, Китай).In the 19th century, the United Kingdom was fearful that Russia would invade Afghanistan and use it to threaten the large British holdings in India. This regional rivalry was called the 'Great Game'. In 1885, Russian forces seized a disputed oasis south of the Oxus River from Afghan forces, which became known as the Panjdeh Incident and threatened war. The border was agreed by the joint Anglo-Russian Afghan Boundary Commission of 1885–87.Following Amanullah Khan's ascent to the throne in 1919 and the subsequent Third Anglo-Afghan War, the British conceded Afghanistan's full independence. King Amanullah afterwards wrote to Moscow (now under Bolshevik control) desiring for permanent friendly relations. Vladimir Lenin replied by congratulating the Afghans for their defence against the British, and a treaty of friendship between Afghanistan and the Soviet Union was finalized in 1921..[91][92]The Red Army intervened in Afghanistan against the Basmachi movement in 1929 and 1930 to support the ousted king Amanullah, as part of the Afghan Civil War (1928–1929).[93][94] The Basmachi movement had originated in a 1916 Muslim revolt against Russian conscription during WWI, bolstered by exiled Turkish general Enver Pasha during the Russian Civil War. The Red Army consolidated Central Asia in a deployment (120,000–160,000) that resembled the peak strength of the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan in size.[93] By 1926–1928 the Basmachis were mostly defeated by the Soviets and Central Asia incorporated into the Soviet Union.[93][95] In 1929, the Basmachi rebellion reappeared, associated with anti-collectivization riots,[93] while Basmachis crossed over into Afghanistan under Ibrahim Beg, which was a pretext for the Red Army operations in 1929 and 1930.[93][94]Почитайте взгляд на ситуацию из кремляя вообще-то в тайне надеялся, что проблемы Средней Азии (включая Афганистан) будут тем фактором, который отвлечет внимание от Украины (но й*бнутый дед походу не в курсе всех международных раскладов)