Scenario 4: 60% contraction. This is an extreme assumption based on previous experiences and a commentary by Oxford Economics that “… evidence

from previous war-hit countries suggesting a slump of up to 60% could be

possible.” In the recent history, for instance, the economy contracted by around

40% in Lebanon in 1982 (Lebanon war) and 1989 (war of liberation), and in Kuwait in 1991 (Gulf war); by more than 50% in South Sudan in 2012 (Heglig crisis);

and in Libya by 53% in 2014 (second civil war), by 60% in 2020 (second civil

war), and by 67% in 2011 (military intervention).