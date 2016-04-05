RSS
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 17 тра, 2022 00:15

uaprofi
тапки - https://texty.org.ua/archive-blogs/5984 ... hno-59841/
2015 год
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 17 тра, 2022 00:21

alibob

Аааа ... туалеты там зачётные :D
uaprofi
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 17 тра, 2022 00:34

uaprofi
Оттуда же - http://ic.pics.livejournal.com/vdmirono ... iginal.jpg
"Здесь приведен совершенно, скажем так, ох... какой удивительный случай. Чёрная Isuzu Rodeo с двойной наклейкой: эмблема 1-й танковой дивизии СС «Лейбштандарт СС Адольф Гитлер» поверх георгиевской ленточки (Санкт-Петербург, Московский проспект)."
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/1-%D1%8F_ ... 1%80%C2%BB
Востаннє редагувалось alibob в Вів 17 тра, 2022 01:08, всього редагувалось 1 раз.
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 17 тра, 2022 00:37

Повідомлення Додано: Вів 17 тра, 2022 07:36

  vitaliian написав:
  Goodman написав:
  vitaliian написав:только давать это добро будут за деньги а у нас +5 млн безработных с 24.02

ето цифра с потолка,

эта цифра вычисляется мгновенно по количеству оплаченного ЕСВ, кроме того каждое работающее предприятие подает отчёты в статуправление.

вот другая есть

https://forbes.ua/news/vtrati-biznesu-s ... 42022-5446

Статистика сейчас не в состоянии обработать данные о смертях, потому как, людей меньше работает, а данных много

Куда уж тут об ЕСВ говорить ...
pesikot
2
2
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 17 тра, 2022 08:20

Vladimir Putin has become so personally involved in the Ukraine war that he is making operational and tactical decisions “at the level of a colonel or brigadier”, according to western military sources.

The Russian president is helping determine the movement of forces in the Donbas, they added, where last week the invaders suffered a bloody defeat as they tried on multiple occasions to cross a strategic river in the east of Ukraine.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/ ... rn-sources
vitaliian
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 17 тра, 2022 08:22

С Балтийского моря через системы каналов и Волгу россия может перебросить на Черное море различные малые боевые единицы - вроде десантно-штурмовых катеров типа "Раптор", Один такой катер, как минимум, был передислоцирован таким образом - это поврежденный или даже уничтоженный катер "Раптор" с характерной белой окраской, на котором ранее принимал парады балтийского флота путин.

Для передислокации кораблей и катеров русские используют Волго-Донской судоходный канал. Его после дноуглубления начиная с 2012 года. Канал обеспечивает прохождение судов с осадкой до 4,5 метров, длиной до 118 метров, шириной до 18 метров (длина и ширина по габаритам шлюзов).



https://uc.od.ua/news/1242984
1
2
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 17 тра, 2022 08:32

  vitaliian написав:Vladimir Putin has become so personally involved in the Ukraine war that he is making operational and tactical decisions “at the level of a colonel or brigadier”, according to western military sources.

The Russian president is helping determine the movement of forces in the Donbas, they added, where last week the invaders suffered a bloody defeat as they tried on multiple occasions to cross a strategic river in the east of Ukraine.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/ ... rn-sources


Wonderful news! Our victory would come faster 8)
fler
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 17 тра, 2022 08:37

По місту Новояворівськ у Львівській області недалеко від українсько-польського кордону завдали ракетного удару.

У Львові по півночі пролунало вісім-дев'ять вибухів. Гуркіт було добре чутно в центрі міста. Очевидці стверджують, що по ракетах працювала ППО.
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 17 тра, 2022 08:42

  jump написав:По місту Новояворівськ у Львівській області недалеко від українсько-польського кордону завдали ракетного удару.

У Львові по півночі пролунало вісім-дев'ять вибухів. Гуркіт було добре чутно в центрі міста. Очевидці стверджують, що по ракетах працювала ППО.

Якщо перелетить і попаде по Польщі, НАТО виразить глибоку стурбованість, і тільки?
flyman
2
