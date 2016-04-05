Vladimir Putin has become so personally involved in the Ukraine war that he is making operational and tactical decisions “at the level of a colonel or brigadier”, according to western military sources.
The Russian president is helping determine the movement of forces in the Donbas, they added, where last week the invaders suffered a bloody defeat as they tried on multiple occasions to cross a strategic river in the east of Ukraine.
С Балтийского моря через системы каналов и Волгу россия может перебросить на Черное море различные малые боевые единицы - вроде десантно-штурмовых катеров типа "Раптор", Один такой катер, как минимум, был передислоцирован таким образом - это поврежденный или даже уничтоженный катер "Раптор" с характерной белой окраской, на котором ранее принимал парады балтийского флота путин.
Для передислокации кораблей и катеров русские используют Волго-Донской судоходный канал. Его после дноуглубления начиная с 2012 года. Канал обеспечивает прохождение судов с осадкой до 4,5 метров, длиной до 118 метров, шириной до 18 метров (длина и ширина по габаритам шлюзов).
vitaliian написав:Vladimir Putin has become so personally involved in the Ukraine war that he is making operational and tactical decisions “at the level of a colonel or brigadier”, according to western military sources.
The Russian president is helping determine the movement of forces in the Donbas, they added, where last week the invaders suffered a bloody defeat as they tried on multiple occasions to cross a strategic river in the east of Ukraine.