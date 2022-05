According to Law 30/2007, Syrian young men, including registered Palestinians from Syria, can pay a fee (‘Badal al-Naqdi’) to get an exemption from compulsory military service and they are not to be called up again. Since 2007, this decree has been amended several times, latest in 2014 and 2017. The exemption fee applies to a male living abroad for no less than four years. The fee was USD 5 000 before the war and rose to approximately USD 8 000 later.