Nearly $3 Billion in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

AUG. 24, 2022

Capabilities include:



- Six additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) with additional munitions for NASAMS;

- Up to 245,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition;

- Up to 65,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition;

- Up to 24 counter-artillery radars;

- Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and support equipment for Scan Eagle UAS systems;

- VAMPIRE Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems;

- Laser-guided rocket systems;

- Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.