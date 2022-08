Додано: Чет 25 сер, 2022 07:05

Мизантрóп написав: Скоро Скоро

Щонайменше через рік при оптимістичному сценаріїАвстралія чекає п’ять- шість років.Australia – contract for NASAMS-3 signed in March 2017, valued at A$2.5 billion.[68] The system will be locally-assembled by Raytheon Australia and will replace RBS-70 systems in service.[69] Delivery is planned in financial year 2022-23.[70]Україна , в середньо та довстроковій перспективі.Ukraine – The United States government announced the purchase of two NASAMS systems for Ukraine in July 2022, "to defend against cruise missiles and aircraft."[49][76] This procurement would take several months to finalize and will require extensive training for Ukrainian users.[77][78] Subsequently, in August 2022 the US announced it would buy an additional 6 NASAMS units as part of nearly $3B in military aid "to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine in the mid- and long-term"[52]