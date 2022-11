Додано: Вів 08 лис, 2022 18:00

Промежуточные выборы в США 8 ноября, что выбирают?



By the numbers:

This year, 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot.

All 435 House seats are on the ballot.

Additionally, 36 out of 50 states will elect governors.

Dozens of ballot measures are also before voters.

Voters in 27 states will choose secretaries of state in the midterms.



Democrats need at least 50 seats to keep US Senate control and Republicans need 51 to take over. 35 seats are on the ballot this year. Based on race ratings by Inside Elections, Republicans are currently favored to win 20 Seats , while Democrats are favored to win 12 Seats . 3 Seats are currently rated as toss-ups.