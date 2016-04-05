RSS
  GALeon написав:
vitaliian написав:
Путин поручил Шойгу ввести режим прекращения огня по всей линии боевого соприкосновения в Украине с полудня 6 января до полуночи 7 января

https://t.me/astrapress/18801
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yxsPjRv2j3M&feature=youtu.be


Re: Напад росії і білорусі на Україну

долярчику на перегляд
Re: Напад росії і білорусі на Україну

Что-то все сегодня нам вдруг стали наперебой БТРы и БМПхи обещать.
Похоже, скоро надо ждать обострения.
Re: Напад росії і білорусі на Україну

  antey1969 написав:Что-то все сегодня нам вдруг стали наперебой БТРы и БМПхи обещать.
Похоже, скоро надо ждать обострения.

Только на югах.
Топать на Киев вообще нет смисла. Как и все остальное.
  buratinyo написав:Начну с инфляции. Она ведь и положительные моменты имеет, а в целом их больше, чем негативных - чего стоит лишь одно повышение конкурентоспособности каждого из этих государств и их экономики.

Nouriel Roubini

More War Means More Inflation

"...For countries that borrow in their own currencies, the expedient option will be to allow higher inflation to reduce the real value of long-term fixed-rate nominal debt. This approach functions as a capital levy against savers and creditors in favor of borrowers and debtors, and it can be combined with complementary, draconian measures such as financial repression, taxes on capital, and outright default (for countries that borrow in foreign currencies or whose debt is largely short-term or indexed to inflation). Because the “inflation tax” is a subtle and sneaky form of taxation that doesn’t require legislative or executive approval, it is the default path of least resistance when deficits and debts are increasingly unsustainable".

https://www.project-syndicate.org/comme ... cesspaylog
