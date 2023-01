Ground launched Sea Sparrow

Taiwan operates ground based Sea Sparrows as part of the Skyguard SHORAD system. Five hundred missiles entered service in 1991 and are deployed on trailers with four box launchers. In 2012 they were temporarily withdrawn from service following a pair of missile failures during testing as well as the failure of a related AIM-7 in the same exercises.[9] In early 2023, it was announced that the United States would transfer Sea Sparrow missiles to Ukraine, modified to be launched from the 9K37 Buk missile system.