Форуми
/
Казна: бюджет, податки,
пенсійний фонд та інше
/
Макроекономіка України.
Політика та гроші
/
Політика та гроші
/
Напад росії і
білорусі на Україну

Напад росії і білорусі на Україну
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 22 січ, 2023 21:55

Re: Напад росії і білорусі на Україну

  flyman написав:2. Чому не було можливо це зробити літом-осінню, напр. розвинути той же наступ на Херсоні до кримського перешийку, в той момент, коли були шанси. Чи договорняк-рєшалово?


Той випадок, коли дилетант і ухилянт , який ніколи жодної допомоги державі та її ЗСУ не приніс, розсосолює "як треба".

The work began soon after President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine told his generals he wanted to make a dramatic move to demonstrate that his country could push back on the Russian invasion. Under his orders, the Ukrainian military devised a plan to launch a broad assault across the south to reclaim Kherson and cut off Mariupol from the Russian force in the east.

The Ukrainian generals and American officials believed that such a large-scale attack would incur immense casualties and fail to quickly retake large amounts of territory. The Ukrainians were already suffering hundreds of casualties a day in what had become a grinding conflict.

.….......

One critical moment this summer came during a war game with U.S. and Ukrainian officials aimed at testing the success of a broad offensive across the south. The exercise, reported earlier by CNN, suggested such an offensive would fail. Armed with the American skepticism, Ukrainian military officials went back to Mr. Zelensky.


https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/13/us/p ... lo6SAK2Rx8

Зображення


  beee написав:Я до конца не верил, что военные присягнут 4 х n = ухилянту.
Как так? Это же люди принципа, чести в конце концов

Путін так само думав і хотів. Ти не радий, що військові виконують накази "ухилянта"?
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 22 січ, 2023 22:04

Очень интересное мнение

https://t.me/KremlCirk/3861
