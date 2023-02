The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a complex issue with multiple factors and perspectives involved. Here are some of the key reasons for the Russian aggression against Ukraine:



Historical and cultural ties: Ukraine was a part of the Soviet Union until its collapse in 1991, and has historical and cultural ties with Russia. The large Russian-speaking population in eastern Ukraine, particularly in the Crimea region, has also been a point of contention.



Strategic interests: Russia considers Ukraine to be an important strategic ally and a buffer zone against NATO and the West. The Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, and Russia sees control of the region as vital to its military and economic interests.



Political differences: Following the pro-Russian government of Viktor Yanukovych's ouster in 2014, Russia viewed the new government in Ukraine as illegitimate and pro-Western. Russia subsequently annexed Crimea, and supported separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine who sought to break away from Ukraine and join Russia.



Ethnic tensions: Ethnic tensions between Ukrainians and Russians have also played a role in the conflict. Many ethnic Russians in Ukraine believe they are being discriminated against by the Ukrainian government, while Ukrainian nationalists view Russia as an aggressor.



These factors, along with other geopolitical considerations, have led to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.