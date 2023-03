Додано: Пон 20 бер, 2023 14:01

... For those for whom I need to draw this: the PSU is so busy just defending all of Ukrainian cities and the power grid from Russian ballistic- and cruise missile attacks, that it’s got not enough air defence systems, and not enough (heavy) surface-to-air missiles to properly protect its troops along the entire 1,000+ kilometres of the frontline. It can’t cover its artillery deployed in the Avdiivka area, which in turn means that this artillery can’t knock out the Russian artillery, which in turn means that the Russian artillery is — just like the Russian air force — free to support the advance of its ground troops…



...Therefore: NO, Ukraine ‘must NOT’. No, ZSU must NOT go into offensive. Especially if it’s NOT ready. And right now it’s NOT ready. It lacks ammo, it lacks mini-UAVs, it lacks ammo, it lacks night-vision equipment, it lacks ammo, it lacks air defence systems, it lacks ammo, it lacks experienced and well-trained troops, it lacks ammo, it lacks skilled commanders, and it lacks yet more ammo. And where it’s not lacking all of this, it’s got growing problems with troops who are just fed-up of killing: should you have any problem with understanding this, go and enlist, volunteer, spend your Sundays shooting 100+ people to death. Then see what happens to you...