Додано: Суб 25 бер, 2023 05:03

That kind of things happens when there’s insufficient reconnaissance, and even if there’s artillery around, there’s not enough of it to hit both, the first and the second line of Russian defence, and the Russian artillery — all at the same time….Guess, we need not expecting reports about this ‘super-turbo tank battle’ and ‘Ukrainian success’ by the CNN, Daily Mail, The New York Times, Forbes, or any other, similar, instances…Ah yes, and a ‘note’ for all those ‘certain’ Leopards 2, M1s, A-10s and F-16s would’ve performed differently: NO, they would not. Because ‘even’, say, 24 F-16s, and 30 A-10s, and 200 M1s and Leopards would still lack the necessary artillery support. F-16s and A-10s because they can’t deliver the same amount of high explosives like artillery can.