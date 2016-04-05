beee написав:Цікаво, чому не обговорюється інтерв'ю Залужного? Допомога США по чайній ложці, аби не померти, виглядає не просто знущанням, а садизмом. Стільки літаків F16 патрулює границі України, спостерігаючі за смертями, в тому числі цивільних. Вони кайфують чи що? Те, що в штатах нема волі для перемоги , бажання, це вже всим ясно. Який план Б? Хтось в курсі?
WASHINGTON – With more than $100 billion in U.S. weaponry and financial aid flowing to Ukraine in less than a year – and more on the way to counter Russia's invasion – concerns about arms falling into terrorists' hands and dollars into corrupt officials' pockets are mounting. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/pol ... 271555002/
Занепокоєння США корупцією в Україні. Допомоги уже більш ніж на 100 млрд доларів США дали. Скільки не дай усе мало.
А может ты, канадский зрадофил, не увидел, что в той же статье
The Pentagon rejects that narrative, saying safeguards have been put in place to ensure that U.S. weapons are accounted for by the Ukrainian forces after they are transferred.
“The department takes our commitment to Ukraine seriously, which is why we implemented strong measures to track the capabilities we are providing to equip Ukraine," said Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon's deputy press secretary.
With few U.S. troops or State Department personnel in Ukraine, keeping inventories is difficult, the report said. Moreover, the vast amount of money complicates the effort. The report notes the danger of corrupt officials siphoning it off.
