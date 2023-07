Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is calling for the U.S. to withdraw from NATO, claiming that the alliance is "not a reliable partner."

Greene on Tuesday proposed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would direct President Joe Biden to "withdraw the U.S. from NATO."

Greene said that she wanted the U.S. to withdraw for economic reasons while announcing her amendment, arguing that other NATO members were not paying their "fair share."

"They are not a reliable partner whose defense spending should be paid for by American citizens," Greene said while introducing the amendment. "For the better part of the last decade, Germany has contributed only around 1 percent of its GDP to finance NATO obligations, while the United States is paying around 4 percent of our GDP to defend NATO countries."