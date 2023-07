On the 3rd week, freight rates in the Azov-Black Sea region recorded an increase, rising by 5 usd pmt and reaching USD 74 per ton for a shipment of 3000 tons of wheat from Azov to Marmara Sea ports

On the 29th week freight rates in the Azov-Black Sea region remain at the same level. Contracts for a shipment of 3,000 tons of wheat from Azov to the Marmara Sea ports this week are concluded at the level of USD 32 per ton.