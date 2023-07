35 M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA: (1, destroyed) (2, destroyed) (3 and 4, destroyed) (5, destroyed) (6, destroyed) (7 and 8, destroyed) (9, destroyed) (10, destroyed) (11, destroyed) (12, destroyed) (13, destroyed) (14, destroyed) (15, destroyed) (1, damaged) (2, damaged) (3, 4, 5 and 6, damaged) (7, damaged) (8 and 9, damaged) (10, damaged) (11, 12, 13 and 14, damaged) (15, damaged) (16, damaged) (1, 2 and 3, damaged and abandoned) (4, damaged and abandoned)