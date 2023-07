Додано: Суб 22 лип, 2023 11:38

T-72M1s [April 2022] (From Czech stocks through the Ringtausch programme)

50+ T-72M1s [May or June 2022 and April 2023] (Some purchased from Bulgaria and delivered to Ukraine)

250+ T-72M(R)s and T-72M1(R)s [Delivered from April 2022 onwards]

31 T-72As [July or August 2022]

28 M-55S' [October 2022] (From Slovenian stocks through the Ringtausch programme)

45 T-72EAs [Delivered from January 2023 onwards] (Purchased from various sources, restored/upgraded in Czechia and delivered to Ukraine)

14 Leopard 2A4s [February 2023 and March 2023]

8 Leopard 2A4s [March 2023]

18 Leopard 2A6s [March 2023]

3 Leopard 2A6s [March 2023]

United Kingdom 14 Challenger 2s [Delivered from March 2023 onwards]

60 PT-91s [Delivered from April 2023 onwards]

10 Leopard 2A4s [April and June 2023]

10 Strv 122s [July 2023]

135+ Leopard 1A5s [Delivered since July 2023] (Purchased from Germany for delivery to Ukraine)

14 Leopard 2A4s [To be delivered] (Purchased from Germany for delivery to Ukraine)

31 M1A1 Abrams' [To be delivered]

стосовно танків і БМТРТанки: Tanks (795+, of which ~585 delivered(доставлені) and 217 pledged(замовлені, очікуються)Fenneks [February 2023]40 AMX-10 RC(R)s [Delivered from March 2023 onwards]BPzV Svatavas [Before May 2023]United Kingdom 70 Combat And Logistics Vehicles (Including CVR(T)s) [To be delivered]50 BVP-1s [April 2022]56 Pbv 501As [April 2022]142 BWP-1s [Delivered from April 2022 onwards]35 BVP M-80As [June 2022]40 BMP-1As [Delivered from October 2022 onwards] (From Greek stocks through the Ringtausch programme)30 BVP-1s [November 2022] (From Slovak stocks through the Ringtausch programme)100 Marder 1A3s [40 delivered in March 2023. 60 more pledged]186 M2A2 ODS Bradleys and 4 M7 BFISTs [Delivered from April 2023 onwards]50+ CV9040Cs [Delivered from June 2023 onwards]200 KTO Rosomaks* [To be delivered] (Purchased by Ukraine with EU and US funding)196 YPR-765s [Delivered from May 2022 onwards]72 M113s and M577s [Delivered from June 2022 onwards]United Kingdom 35 FV103 Spartans [June 2022]56 M113AS4s [Delivered from June 2022 onwards]54 M113G3DK/G4DKs [July 2022]300 M113s and 200 M113 Armoured Medical Treatment Vehicles [Delivered from July 2022 onwards]31 M113s and 2 M577s [Delivered from July 2022 onwards]~60 VABs [July 2022]20+ Sisu XA-185s [September 2022]United Kingdom 40 FV104 Samaritans [Before October 2022]TAB-71Ms [Before November 2022]39 Armoured Combat Support Vehicles (ACSVs) [December 2022]~75 M113s [Before December 2022 and February and April 2023. 20 more to be delivered]United Kingdom 46 M113s [Late 2022]28 Bandvagn BvS 10s [Before March 2023]Bandvagn BV 206S' [Before March 2023]157 Strykers (Including 20 M1132 Engineer Squad Vehicles) [Delivered from March 2023 onwards]20 Valuks [April 2023]64 Bandvagn BV 206S' [Delivered from June 2023 onwards]M113s [To be delivered]250 M1117 ASVs [To be delivered]United Kingdom 100 Armoured Personnel Carriers (Including FV430 Bulldogs) [To be delivered]1 RG-31 Nyala Ambulance [April 2022][Delivered from April 2022 onwards]7 Alvis 4s ''Mamba'' [May 2022]United Kingdom Wolfhound Heavy Tactical Support Vehicles [Part of a batch of 80 AFVs. May 2022]United Kingdom Mastiff Protected Patrol Vehicles [Part of a batch of 80 AFVs. July 2022]440 International M1224 MaxxPro [Delivered from July or August 2022 onwards]200 BMC Kirpi [Delivered from August 2022 onwards] (Purchased by Ukraine)50 Dingos [Delivered from November 2022 onwards]37 Cougar 4x4s [March 2023]Cougar 6x6s [March 2023]Oshkosh M-ATVs [March 2023]289 Unknown MRAPs [To be delivered. 108 pledged in January 2023. 181 more pledged in February 2023]2000+ HMMWVs [Delivered from April 2022 onwards]United Kingdom Husky Tactical Support Vehicles [Part of a batch of 80 AFVs. June 2022]4 Iveco M 40.12 WM/Ps [April 2022]330 Roshel Senators [Delivered since May 2022]AMZ Dzik-2s [May 2022]VTLM Linces [June 2022]14 Iveco LAV III [October 2022]28 HMMWVs [November 2022]Missing flag.png Inkas Titan-S 4x4s [December 2022]20 HMMWVs [December 2022]Missing flag.png 100 BATT UMGs [December 2022]Missing flag.png Panthera T6s [December 2022]20+ Otokar Cobra IIs [May 2023] (Purchased by Ukraine)Missing flag.png 220 Roshel Senators [Before July 2023. A further 310 to be delivered throughout 2023]66 BATT UMGs [To be delivered]100+ Light Tactical Vehicles [To be delivered]80 Iveco LMVs [To be delivered]190 Roshel Senators [To be delivered]