Додано: Пон 07 сер, 2023 05:05

Water написав: Шукав, не знайшов. Шукав, не знайшов.

With China Attending, Ukraine Peace Discussions Inch Forward"In Jeddah, Ukraine and the major developing countries appeared keener to seek out a consensus. A senior European official said that Ukraine didn’t push again for its peace plan to be accepted and other countries weren’t insisting that Kyiv drop it. Nor was there any crossfire over Ukraine’s demand for the withdrawal of Russian troops. Ukraine didn’t press the point, two diplomats said, nor was it challenged by developing countries."