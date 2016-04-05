RSS
Finance.UA
Наш Telegram канал
Онлайн страхування
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Казна: бюджет, податки,
пенсійний фонд та інше
/
Макроекономіка України.
Політика та гроші
/
Політика та гроші
/
Напад росії і
білорусі на Україну

Напад росії і білорусі на Україну
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
  #<1 ... 4839484048414842>
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 13 сер, 2023 12:29

Re: Напад росії і білорусі на Україну

  budivelnik написав:Так само і економіка
Якщо на фронті 3% , а в тилу 97% - то 100% віддати фронту просто неможливо.

Воювати на 100% це all-in після якого одного з учасників війни не залишиться. Востаннє так воював в Європі Гітлер.
Москалі потрохи підкручують гайки: за рік перейшли з 30% до 50%. Ми вже 1,5 роки топчемось на рівні 50%.
Востаннє редагувалось Дюрі-бачі в Нед 13 сер, 2023 12:32, всього редагувалось 2 разів.
Дюрі-бачі
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 1130
З нами з: 29.07.22
Подякував: 140 раз.
Подякували: 112 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 13 сер, 2023 12:29

Hotab

Нет, Урожайное, это Бердянское направление. Таврийское это новое:

Зображення
yanyura
 
Повідомлень: 6910
З нами з: 09.01.09
Подякував: 2048 раз.
Подякували: 1563 раз.
 
Профіль
7
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 13 сер, 2023 12:44

Успіх ЗСУ!

Успіх
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 5184
З нами з: 18.03.21
Подякував: 206 раз.
Подякували: 823 раз.
 
Профіль
3
7
1
1
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 13 сер, 2023 12:52



по селу моєї родини знов вдарили ракетами

На Херсонщині через обстріл загинуло шестеро людей, наймолодшій жертві 23 дні

https://www.unian.ua/war/na-hersonshchi ... 58830.html
prodigy
 
Повідомлень: 10051
З нами з: 03.12.13
Подякував: 3152 раз.
Подякували: 3224 раз.
 
Профіль
1
2
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 13 сер, 2023 12:59

somilitark , зараз вас два комуніста назвуть «фаріон».
Hotab
 
Повідомлень: 9644
З нами з: 15.02.09
Подякував: 596 раз.
Подякували: 2047 раз.
 
Профіль
1
2
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 13 сер, 2023 13:02

Війна України з рф не закінчиться до кінця року - Times

Контрнаступ, який зараз затягується, розпочинався з надією на "чудо", пише видання з посиланням на офіцера армії США, який брав участь у підготовці українських військових.

"НАТО чекала на чудеса, а українці обіцяли їм це. Але ви не можете вести війну на основі оптимізму", - заявив офіцер.

Проблеми, які розкрилися під час контрнаступу, призвели до напруженості між Україною та союзниками. Вони почали висувати взаємні звинувачення.

Автор статті Марк Галеотті вважає, що війна затягується. І зараз потрібно розробляти довгострокові плани підтримки України, "які, можливо, нарешті створять умови для розгляду можливості миру".
vitaliiangel
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 18706
З нами з: 06.04.16
Подякував: 2178 раз.
Подякували: 3127 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 13 сер, 2023 13:04

Стоп!Стоп!Стоп!!! Я щось пропустив???!

Як так???
Вже не влітку і не цього року... а вже завершення війни після зими???! :twisted:
Після "зиМки"???
https://youtube.com/shorts/V8nGpCe9xto?feature=share
Перефразую одну відому пісню - "БА-ЛАБОЛ - ти меня називА-лА!" :twisted:

Плять - понабирають "арестовичів" по оголошенню! :mrgreen:

п.с.
Що вже "в Криму до кінця літа" - відміняється?

Це ж не бабка на лавці біля під'їзду сказала!!!🤦🤦‍♂️🤦🏻🤦🏻‍♀️

Може давайте на таких високих посадах рубати язики за брехню/балабольство?
Успіх
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 5184
З нами з: 18.03.21
Подякував: 206 раз.
Подякували: 823 раз.
 
Профіль
3
7
1
1
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 13 сер, 2023 13:04

Re: Напад росії і білорусі на Україну

а хтось в курсі - якщо машина під номерами прикриття то поліція може їх пробити?
криси з ТЦК можуть собі такі номера робити?

бо зіткнувся з такою ситуацією що було дтп а поліція сказала що номери по базі не пробиваються.
mephala
 
Повідомлень: 8556
З нами з: 07.04.14
Подякував: 299 раз.
Подякували: 984 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 13 сер, 2023 13:09

За півтора року до початку війни компанія пов'язана з Пашинським стала найбільшим приватним постачальником зброї для України

Про це повідомляє The New York Times.




Eighteen months later, a New York Times investigation found, a company tied to Mr. Pashinsky has become the biggest private arms supplier in Ukraine. It buys and sells grenades, artillery shells and rockets through a trans-European network of middlemen. The company, Ukrainian Armored Technology, reported its best year ever last year, with sales totaling more than $350 million, up from $2.8 million the year before the war.

And Mr. Pashinsky is once again under investigation, with the Ukrainian authorities scrutinizing Ukrainian Armored Technology’s pricing and his financial relationships with procurement officials and companies abroad, said two officials familiar with the matter.

This month, investigators with the intelligence service searched the offices of a state-owned company, looking for evidence against Ukrainian Armored Technology, according to government officials with knowledge of the search. Most of those who spoke about the investigation did so on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing inquiry.

Mr. Pashinsky and the arms network he built highlight a little-discussed aspect of Ukraine’s war strategy. In the name of rushing weapons to the front line, leaders have resurrected figures from Ukraine’s rough-and-tumble past and undone, at least temporarily, years of anticorruption policies. Government officials stopped blacklisting suppliers who had ripped off the military, and they abandoned many public-disclosure rules intended to reveal self-dealing.

White Sharks May Have ‘Buddies,’ Researchers Say
Mr. Zelensky’s administration did all of this while promising to continue fighting corruption. That has led to awkward contradictions — like the administration turning for help to someone it had labeled a criminal, gratefully buying weapons and simultaneously investigating him.

In the immediate term, the gamble is paying off. Ukraine held off Russian troops long enough for international aid to arrive. And Ukrainian Armored Technology has tens of millions of dollars in ongoing contracts to support the war effort. The long-term risk is that these temporary changes become entrenched, and that Mr. Pashinsky and others who had been sidelined will emerge from the war with more money and influence than ever.

Ukrainian leaders understand this risk. “We are not very idealistic in this regard,” the deputy defense minister, Volodymyr Havrylov, said in an interview. When the war broke out, he said, “we wanted huge amounts, immediately.”

A Times investigation across Europe shows how that happened, and how Ukraine’s policies, born out of desperation, drove up prices and added layer upon layer of profit-making.

Mr. Pashinsky’s network, for example, buys weapons and then sells them, then buys them again and sells them once more, according to classified contracts and government documents obtained by The Times, along with interviews of more than two dozen current and former government officials and arms-industry figures.

With each transaction, prices rise — as do the profits of Mr. Pashinsky’s associates — until the final buyer, Ukraine’s military, pays the most. Using multiple brokers in this way may be legal, but it is a time-tested way to inflate profits, and something the Pentagon avoids.

Much of the money that fuels this system comes from European aid, according to an official with knowledge of Ukraine’s wartime funding. But European and American officials are loath to discuss Mr. Pashinsky, for fear of playing into Russia’s narrative that Ukraine’s government is hopelessly corrupt and must be replaced.

Privately, though, they say the re-emergence of figures like Mr. Pashinsky is one reason the American and British governments are buying ammunition for Ukraine rather than simply handing over money.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/12/worl ... insky.html

vitaliiangel
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 18706
З нами з: 06.04.16
Подякував: 2178 раз.
Подякували: 3127 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 13 сер, 2023 13:12

  mephala написав:криси з ТЦК можуть собі такі номера робити?
только сбу и разведка. у военных свои черные номера.
vitaliiangel
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 18706
З нами з: 06.04.16
Подякував: 2178 раз.
Подякували: 3127 раз.
 
Профіль
  #<1 ... 4839484048414842>
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 1 гість
Модератори: Faceless, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Політична ситуація в Білорусі 1 ... 147, 148, 149
andrijk777 » Сер 29 лип, 2020 18:42
1489 119071
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Суб 04 бер, 2023 21:02
Kudrjavuy
В ООН підрахували, у скільки обійшлися Росії анексія 1 ... 606, 607, 608
R2 » Чет 14 вер, 2017 08:46
6076 495266
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Пон 26 лип, 2021 13:00
Михалыч
Хто дав російському олігарху кинути Україну на 100 млн долар
Пчёлка » Вів 05 кві, 2016 10:35
1 6034
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 05 кві, 2016 11:03
Bukka

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
А-Банк (1295)
13.08.2023 13:39
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.