The attack on a the S-400 system near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut “was 100 percent carried out by a modified Neptune,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss operational issues.The official’s statements came just days after Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, stated that a new Ukrainian missile hit the S-400. Danilov, however, did not specify exactly what weapon was used.