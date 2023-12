Додано: Вів 05 гру, 2023 09:32

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of lying about how Ukraine is faring in its ongoing war with Russia.Klitschko said during a recent interview with Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten that he agreed with the assessment of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian military's commander-in-chief, who said during an interview with The Economist last month that the conflict had gone "into a stalemate."...."[Zaluzhnyi] told the truth," Klitschko said. "Sometimes people don't want to hear the truth...Of course, we can euphorically lie to our people and our partners. But you can't do that forever. Some of our politicians have criticized Zaluzhnyi for the clear words—wrongly. I stand behind him."