RSS
Finance.UA
Наш Telegram канал
Онлайн страхування
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Казна: бюджет, податки,
пенсійний фонд та інше
/
Макроекономіка України.
Політика та гроші
/
Політика та гроші
/
Напад росії і
білорусі на Україну

Напад росії і білорусі на Україну
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
  #<1 ... 6116611761186119
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 31 гру, 2023 03:03

  katso написав:Ну вот же, Сирия, Башар Асад, 7т дол, недавно - https://www.ispionline.it/en/publicatio ... are-130593
Another topic of utmost importance after 2011 –although existing before- is the military service exemption fee (allowance) which is permitted only to Syrians residing abroad. In 2020, the value ​​of the military service exemption fee for residents abroad included in the conscription law was amended: $7000 to be paid for those who stayed abroad for a period of no less than four years

Можно конечно сказать что Сирия это не кап страна а тирания - но даже в этой тирании хватило мозгов не трогать людей старше 45 лет


так 7К это для тех кто живет за бугром. читай внимательно.
это типа для беженцев что ли - заплатите 7К и можете приезжать по своим делам. никто не призовет.
но только если прожили больше 4 год за бугром. просто выехать, въехать и заплатить 7К не прокатит.
mephala
 
Повідомлень: 8843
З нами з: 07.04.14
Подякував: 324 раз.
Подякували: 1015 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 31 гру, 2023 03:22

  katso написав:
  ЛАД написав:Но я нигде не слышал об имущественном цензе для призыва или зависимости от суммы уплаченных налогов.


Ну вот же, Сирия, Башар Асад, 7т дол, недавно - https://www.ispionline.it/en/publicatio ... are-130593
Another topic of utmost importance after 2011 –although existing before- is the military service exemption fee (allowance) which is permitted only to Syrians residing abroad. In 2020, the value ​​of the military service exemption fee for residents abroad included in the conscription law was amended: $7000 to be paid for those who stayed abroad for a period of no less than four years

Можно конечно сказать что Сирия это не кап страна а тирания - но даже в этой тирании хватило мозгов не трогать людей старше 45 лет

Посмотрел Вашу ссылку и там есть ссылка на https://www.enabbaladi.net/430396/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwu-KiBhCsARIsAPztUF2pc52b6Ow7pCqFayz_rJ5DTCOMfGvnJPGiokHoC9LVPoXQqwYbwuQaAsE5EALw_wcB#. Там целая шкала. Но, как заметил mephala, всё это для людей, проживающих за границей. И, как понимаю, для тех из них, кто не рвёт окончательно связь с родиной. Кто не собирается возвращаться/приезжать в Сирию, может спокойно наплевать на всю эту шкалу.
Ну и Вы правы, сегодняшняя Сирия не капстрана, да и не диктатура, а просто сплошной бардак.
ЛАД
2
 
Повідомлень: 27078
З нами з: 31.08.10
Подякував: 5212 раз.
Подякували: 4824 раз.
 
Профіль
2
2
5
  #<1 ... 6116611761186119
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 1 гість
Модератори: Faceless, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Політична ситуація в Білорусі 1 ... 147, 148, 149
andrijk777 » Сер 29 лип, 2020 18:42
1489 148363
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Суб 04 бер, 2023 21:02
Kudrjavuy
В ООН підрахували, у скільки обійшлися Росії анексія 1 ... 606, 607, 608
R2 » Чет 14 вер, 2017 08:46
6076 536197
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Пон 26 лип, 2021 13:00
Михалыч
Хто дав російському олігарху кинути Україну на 100 млн долар
Пчёлка » Вів 05 кві, 2016 10:35
1 15618
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 05 кві, 2016 11:03
Bukka

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
ПриватБанк (3687)
31.12.2023 01:55
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.
cron