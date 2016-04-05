Another topic of utmost importance after 2011 –although existing before- is the military service exemption fee (allowance) which is permitted only to Syrians residing abroad. In 2020, the value of the military service exemption fee for residents abroad included in the conscription law was amended: $7000 to be paid for those who stayed abroad for a period of no less than four years
Можно конечно сказать что Сирия это не кап страна а тирания - но даже в этой тирании хватило мозгов не трогать людей старше 45 лет
так 7К это для тех кто живет за бугром. читай внимательно. это типа для беженцев что ли - заплатите 7К и можете приезжать по своим делам. никто не призовет. но только если прожили больше 4 год за бугром. просто выехать, въехать и заплатить 7К не прокатит.
