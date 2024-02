most of the tankers trading around the world are double-hull . The promise has been kept and strictly enforced in most of the countries around the world. It certainly reduces the risk of oil pollution when there is a collision.



But some single hull tankers do operate in around the third world countries where the laws are not so strict. The old tankers are being phased out as their condition deteriorates



So there are few single hull tankers operating but generally the tankers are mostly double-hull