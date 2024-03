On March 8, the American Samoa caucuses are scheduled to take place.

On March 9, the Guam caucuses are scheduled to take place.

On March 12, the Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington primaries are scheduled to take place, alongside the Hawaii caucuses.

On March 15, the Northern Mariana Islands caucuses are scheduled to take place.

On March 19, the Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, and Ohio primaries are scheduled to take place.

On March 23 , the Louisiana primary is scheduled to take place.