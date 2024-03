As President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine stood at a lectern in the Capitol on Tuesday pleading with senators to quickly approve more aid for his country’s war against Russian invaders, Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, delivered a blunt message.“Here’s the problem,” Mr. Graham, a defense hawk who has been a champion of aiding Kyiv, recalled saying to Mr. Zelensky. “It’s got nothing to do with you.”Mr. Graham went on to explain the harsh political reality that has blocked congressional approval of more American help for his embattled nation: The dispute is not over the merits of that fight at all. Republicans have changed the subject to an intractable domestic political dispute over clamping down on migration on the United States border with Mexico.“I said, you’ve done everything anybody could ask of you,” Mr. Graham said later, recounting his exchange with the Ukrainian president. “This is not your problem here.”But it was a problem for Mr. Zelensky, whose visit to Capitol Hill and the White House failed to snap a Republican filibuster of a $110.5 billion emergency spending bill that includes $50 billion more in security aid for Ukraine. He made the case that supporting Kyiv would protect the West by preventing President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia from seizing more of Europe — only to be told by Republicans that that was beside the point.Mr. Zelensky’s visit on Tuesday to Capitol Hill was a vivid departure from his previous trips. A year ago, he was largely hailed by lawmakers as a hero. They invited him to address a joint meeting of Congress and capped off his trip by overwhelmingly approving nearly $50 billion to arm and aid his nation.