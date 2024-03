Додано: Пон 25 бер, 2024 19:42

В ракети кацапи роблять тому наївно рахувати що вони закінчаться а от в України ракети до ппо можуть закінчитись уже зовсім скоро.The White House and Pentagon warned in January that the supply of Patriot interceptor missiles could soon be unsustainable due to their high cost: around $2 million to $4 million each. That expense fed into some of the initial skepticism over whether they should be sent in the first place.A former advisor to Ukraine's government said in February that the number of Patriot missiles was "dropping to a critical level."Mertens said that with the Patriots, "they're doing amazingly well. Will they have enough missiles to keep that up? That's the number one question."Russia is trying to wear down Ukraine's missile stocks, including the Patriots, taking advantage of stalled US aid.Bronk noted that there is a "massive global shortfall" in the supply of Patriot missiles, as the system is used in multiple countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. "This is a system that by dint of being highly effective, there is a global shortage of ammunition for it."