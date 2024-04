39

00:02:15,421 --> 00:02:17,877

The bourgeois people



40

00:02:18,246 --> 00:02:20,708

used to ask me



41

00:02:20,785 --> 00:02:24,746

why a revolution

would be necessary.



42

00:02:26,164 --> 00:02:30,708

The structure of your State



43

00:02:31,169 --> 00:02:34,669

and methods of government

are foreign



44

00:02:34,824 --> 00:02:40,152

to your national character

and needs.



45

00:02:41,005 --> 00:02:44,374

A critical situation



46

00:02:44,486 --> 00:02:47,421

cannot be made better



47

00:02:47,675 --> 00:02:53,992

and cannot be fixed

by working together



48

00:02:56,455 --> 00:02:59,293

except by



49

00:02:59,699 --> 00:03:04,307

a radical extermination!



50

00:03:07,031 --> 00:03:08,371

Totally.



51

00:03:29,792 --> 00:03:31,010

Hitler.