Every time mad-eyed blond blunderbuss Marjorie Taylor Greene opens her big, loud, expletive-fueled mouth, I feel like some of my brain cells spontaneously die.



Since she first appeared on the Washington scene after the 2016 election, “MTG” has proven herself to be a trash-talking, cerebrally challenged, shockingly shameless, attention-grabbing political Barbie for whom no conspiracy theory is ever bonkers enough to reject.



She claimed mass shootings like those at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, were “false flag” operations.



She suggested the 9/11 attacks were part of a government conspiracy and that no plane hit the Pentagon.



She said California wildfires might have been ignited by a space laser controlled by a Jewish cabal that included the Rothschild banking firm.