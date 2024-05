Stock-market performance



The contrasting fortunes of both economies have manifested in the American and Chinese stock markets.



Falling Chinese equities have reflected the exodus of foreign investors. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks have shed about $6 trillion in value since 2021, and in 2023, the country's benchmark indexes have deeply underperformed those of the US and other large economies.



"This isn't just an economic divergence, it's mattered significantly for market performance," Seydl said. "In the last year, the US stock market is up about 25%, and in China, across a range of indexes, you're down about 25%."