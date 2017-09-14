RSS
Finance.UA
Наш Telegram канал
Онлайн страхування
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Казна: бюджет, податки,
пенсійний фонд та інше
/
Макроекономіка України.
Політика та гроші
/
Політика та гроші
/
Напад росії і
білорусі на Україну

Напад росії і білорусі на Україну
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
  #<1 ... 8205820682078208
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 17 тра, 2024 07:01

  Бетон написав:‼Британська військова розвідка попереджала Україну про можливість наступання військ РФ у Харківській області, проте ЗСУ не підготувалися, — The Guardian

Видання повідомляє, що інші західні країни також передбачали таку можливість.

Читай повністю усе а не тільки заголовки.

Military analysts stress there are explanations for why Ukraine has been forced back. The area occupied is lightly populated grey zone that was especially hard to defend because Ukraine is banned from using US weapons to strike targets in Russia itself.

“It’s suicidal for Ukraine to have its main line of defence on the border, where the Russians can hit you with artillery and glide bombs and the Ukrainians don’t have weapons available like Himars rocket artillery to hit back because of US restrictions,” said George Barros, an analyst with the ISW. As a result, Russian forces can mass across the border in a relatively safe space.

The analyst argued that Ukraine “has to defend a tremendous amount of territory, but is struggling with manpower issues” – meaning they do not have the capability to create Russian style fortifications along the entire northern frontier.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/artic ... on-kharkiv

Україна фізично не могла вибудувати лінію оборони по кордону з рф під загрозою постійних обстрілів та без можливості відповісти на них західною зброєю.
Ukrainian
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 11986
З нами з: 18.06.08
Подякував: 56 раз.
Подякували: 777 раз.
 
Профіль
1
  #<1 ... 8205820682078208
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 1 гість
Модератори: Faceless, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Що чекає Україну, якщо війна не закінчиться до 2025 року 1, 2
Ірина_ » П'ят 23 лют, 2024 15:53
10 34340
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Вів 02 кві, 2024 19:39
finansist1
Політична ситуація в Білорусі 1 ... 148, 149, 150
andrijk777 » Сер 29 лип, 2020 18:42
1493 195776
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Чет 29 лют, 2024 20:24
trololo
В ООН підрахували, у скільки обійшлися Росії анексія 1 ... 606, 607, 608
R2 » Чет 14 вер, 2017 08:46
6076 639799
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Пон 26 лип, 2021 13:00
Михалыч

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Ринок ОВДП (6293)
17.05.2024 01:30
Sense Bank (12033)
16.05.2024 22:52
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
Топ новини
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.