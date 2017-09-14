Додано: П'ят 17 тра, 2024 07:01

Бетон написав: ‼Британська військова розвідка попереджала Україну про можливість наступання військ РФ у Харківській області, проте ЗСУ не підготувалися, — The Guardian



Видання повідомляє, що інші західні країни також передбачали таку можливість.

Читай повністю усе а не тільки заголовки.Military analysts stress there are explanations for why Ukraine has been forced back. The area occupied is lightly populated grey zone that was especially hard to defend because Ukraine is banned from using US weapons to strike targets in Russia itself.“It’s suicidal for Ukraine to have its main line of defence on the border, where the Russians can hit you with artillery and glide bombs and the Ukrainians don’t have weapons available like Himars rocket artillery to hit back because of US restrictions,” said George Barros, an analyst with the ISW. As a result, Russian forces can mass across the border in a relatively safe space.The analyst argued that Ukraine “has to defend a tremendous amount of territory, but is struggling with manpower issues” – meaning they do not have the capability to create Russian style fortifications along the entire northern frontier.Україна фізично не могла вибудувати лінію оборони по кордону з рф під загрозою постійних обстрілів та без можливості відповісти на них західною зброєю.