Whether the new security agreement will fundamentally change the situation is unclear. The pact contains only pledges to work with Congress to secure additional military assistance, a task that may prove arduous given the Republican objections that delayed the passage of a multibillion-dollar arms package for months earlier this year.



What’s more, the new agreement can be terminated by either party, meaning that former President Donald J. Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his opposition to continued support for Ukraine, could abandon the deal if he defeats Mr. Biden in November’s election and returns to office next year.



In Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, residents expressed skepticism about the various deals signed between Ukraine and its Western allies.



“It’s not clear exactly what the security agreements will give us, when they will come into effect, or if it’s just a communication effort,” said one resident, Ihor Kalashnyk. “Overall, what do they mean? What do they provide? No one understands.”